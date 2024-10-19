India vs New Zealand: Rain halts India’s charge as Sarfaraz slams maiden ton

<p>Bengaluru: Rain halted India’s charge as Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden unbeaten century and Rishabh Pant’s brisk 53 not out took India to a strong position of 344/3, trailing by 12 runs on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Saturday.</p><p>Sarfaraz picked from where he had left off on day 3 to bring up his maiden Test century, reaching 125 not out from 154 balls with 16 fours and three sixes.</p>.India vs New Zealand: Smarting Indians show some fight....<p>On the other end, Pant, who copped a blow to his right knee while keeping the wickets on the second day and did not take the field on the third, returned to action and lifted India’s spirits.</p><p>Pant was unbeaten on 53 off 56 balls with five fours and three sixes.</p><p>Brief scores: India 46 & 344/3 in 71 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 125*, Rishabh Pant 53*; Ajaz Patel 2/100) trail New Zealand 402 by 12 runs.</p>