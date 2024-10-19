Home
India vs New Zealand: Rain halts India’s charge as Sarfaraz slams maiden ton

On the other end, Pant, who copped a blow to his right knee while keeping the wickets on the second day and did not take the field on the third, returned to action and lifted India’s spirits.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:32 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 04:48 IST
