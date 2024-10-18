India vs New Zealand: Smarting Indians show some fight...

With the play seeing no interruption from rain for the first time in three days, New Zealand, overnight 180/3, consolidated their innings further after a couple of hiccups early in the first session of third day's play here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday when the pitch played its best.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah plucked a wicket each while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed two as New Zealand slipped to 233/7. Though the lead had swelled to 187 by then, restricting the tourists to a 200-run lead would have given India a better chance to battle their way back into the Test.

Rachin (134, 157b, 11x4, 4x6) and Southee (65, 73b, 5x4, 4x6), however, quelled those hopes with a counter-attacking 137-run stand off just 132 balls, the fastest 100-run partnership against India. New Zealand eventually folded for 410 all out, giving themselves a cushion of massive 364 runs. Though India came up with a far improved batting show to finish the day at 231/3, they are still in arrears of 125 runs.