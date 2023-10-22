India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Live: IND opt to bowl; Shami, Suryakumar replace Hardik, Shardul

There's plenty of noise around the ground India and New Zealand walk out for the national anthems.
It's going to be a sea of blue today in Dharamsala, but there's still some empty stands for now with spectators slowly making their way in.
You knew there was trouble brewing when mid-way through answering a question in Hindi, Rahul Dravid said: “…maybe I’ll answer this English so I don’t get myself into trouble.” says Roshan Thyagarajan
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk & c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
We would've bowled first as well due to the dew. (Unbeaten run) We have built a bit of momentum and we have tried to apply our game plan. Want to adapt as quick as we can to these new conditions. Can't afford to put guard down, anyone can beat anyone. (Combination) Same team.Tom Latham (New Zealand Captain)
No particular reason. In training yesterday we thought dew came in early. Good pitch, shouldn't change too much. (Unbeaten so far) Important to keep momentum going and forget the past. We know the nature of the WC - all teams can beat anyone. (Dharamsala conditions) This is one place everyone wants to come and play. Pictureseque. (Injury issues) No Hardik. Shardul also misses out. Shami and Suryakumar are in.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj warm up before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
Image: PTI
India will be without Hardik Pandya who twisted his ankle in the game against Bangladesh. Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav could come in to balance the side with Shardul Thakur likely to miss out.
New Zealand will continue to be without captain Kane Williamson who injured his fingers and isn't fit yet. Tim Southee is back fit but the Kiwis are unlikely to tweak with their winning combination.
The dynamic duo of Shastri and Doull point out that it's the least grass they've seen in Dharamsala, it will be on the slower side.
What one must worry about is the dew, and how much dew comes on. It is a lot cooler here, so that will be a factor taken into account as well.
This pitch will be on the slower side, but still a good wicket to bat on. Despite there being dew, teams though shouldn't be afraid to bat first.