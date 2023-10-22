JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Live: IND opt to bowl; Shami, Suryakumar replace Hardik, Shardul

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 table toppers India and New Zealand lock horns in match 21 of the tournament at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Both teams come into this game with four wins out of four, but only one will leave with their unbeaten record intact. Follow our blog for ball-to-ball action from Dharamsala.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 08:24 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
08:0822 Oct 2023

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

08:0322 Oct 2023

Toss: India win toss, choose to bowl!

08:2422 Oct 2023

Teams walk out for the national anthems! 

There's plenty of noise around the ground India and New Zealand walk out for the national anthems.

It's going to be a sea of blue today in Dharamsala, but there's still some empty stands for now with spectators slowly making their way in.

08:1322 Oct 2023

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid slammed the ICC over 'average' pitch ratings

You knew there was trouble brewing when mid-way through answering a question in Hindi, Rahul Dravid said: “…maybe I’ll answer this English so I don’t get myself into trouble.” says Roshan Thyagarajan

Click here to know why Dravid was so agitated with the ICC.

08:0822 Oct 2023

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk & c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

08:0722 Oct 2023

No changes for the Kiwis as Tom Latham says they would've liked to bowl first as well

We would've bowled first as well due to the dew. (Unbeaten run) We have built a bit of momentum and we have tried to apply our game plan. Want to adapt as quick as we can to these new conditions. Can't afford to put guard down, anyone can beat anyone. (Combination) Same team.
Tom Latham (New Zealand Captain)
08:0622 Oct 2023

Rohit Sharma says India will back their strength to chase in these conditions

No particular reason. In training yesterday we thought dew came in early. Good pitch, shouldn't change too much. (Unbeaten so far) Important to keep momentum going and forget the past. We know the nature of the WC - all teams can beat anyone. (Dharamsala conditions) This is one place everyone wants to come and play. Pictureseque. (Injury issues) No Hardik. Shardul also misses out. Shami and Suryakumar are in.
Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
08:0322 Oct 2023

Toss: India win toss, choose to bowl!

08:0022 Oct 2023

Could it be time for Shami to make his bow at World Cup 2023? 

[object Object]

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj warm up before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Image: PTI

07:5922 Oct 2023

A closer look at the HPCA Stadium surface, courtesy DK!

07:5722 Oct 2023

India and New Zealand Team News!

India will be without Hardik Pandya who twisted his ankle in the game against Bangladesh. Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav could come in to balance the side with Shardul Thakur likely to miss out.

New Zealand will continue to be without captain Kane Williamson who injured his fingers and isn't fit yet. Tim Southee is back fit but the Kiwis are unlikely to tweak with their winning combination.

07:5322 Oct 2023

HPCA Stadium, Pitch Report by Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull

The dynamic duo of Shastri and Doull point out that it's the least grass they've seen in Dharamsala, it will be on the slower side.

What one must worry about is the dew, and how much dew comes on. It is a lot cooler here, so that will be a factor taken into account as well.

This pitch will be on the slower side, but still a good wicket to bat on. Despite there being dew, teams though shouldn't be afraid to bat first.

(Published 22 October 2023, 07:47 IST)
Cricket World CupICC World Cup

Follow us on