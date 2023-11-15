India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live: Southee silences Wankhede as Rohit (47) departs after quick start

10.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Kohli flicks it to mid-on.

10.5 - No run, Kohli leans forward and gets a thick inside edge as he defends.

10.4 - 1 run, full down leg and Gill flicks it towards deep midwicket.

10.3 - FOUR! "Sweet timing" is the verdict from Ravi Shastri as Gill flicks the full delivery through the gap at midwicket.

10.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Gill tucks it to mid-on.

10.1 - No run, slower delivery from Southee and Gill chops it to the off-side.