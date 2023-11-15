India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live: Southee silences Wankhede as Rohit (47) departs after quick start

10.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Kohli flicks it to mid-on.
10.5 - No run, Kohli leans forward and gets a thick inside edge as he defends.
10.4 - 1 run, full down leg and Gill flicks it towards deep midwicket.
10.3 - FOUR! "Sweet timing" is the verdict from Ravi Shastri as Gill flicks the full delivery through the gap at midwicket.
10.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Gill tucks it to mid-on.
10.1 - No run, slower delivery from Southee and Gill chops it to the off-side.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson takes the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma, off the bowling of Tim Southee at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Image: REUTERS
9.6 - No run, short into the body and Kohli defends. This is a good start from India as they post 84/1 in the first powerplay.
9.5 - 1 run, full onto the pads now and Gill flicks it to deep midwicket.
9.4 - FOUR! Short down leg and Gill pulls it flat over square leg for a one-bounce four. This is poor from Ferguson with no protection in the deep behind square on the leg-side.
9.3 - No run, full outside off and Gill pushes it back to Ferguson.
9.2 - FOUR! Back of a length onto the pads and Gill effortlessly guides it through the gap at backward square leg.
9.1 - No run, full outside off from Ferguson and Gill drives it firmly but finds mid-off.
8.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Kohli defends.
8.5 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and Kohli flicks to midwicket.
8.4 - FOUR, REVIEW for LBW!
Kohli looks to defend but gets rapped high on the pads as the ball escapes to third man for four. Southee pushes for the Review but replays confirm a faint inside edge which means the Kiwis lose one review and Kohli is off the mark.
8.3 - No run, length delivery from Southee to Kohli who defends.
Virat Kohli, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
8.2 - WICKET! Rohit c Williamson b Southee 47 (29)
Clever slower delivery from Southee and Rohit goes for a big inside-out lofted drive but only sends it flying high over mid-off. Williamson does excellently as he runs back and then back peddles to keep his eyes on the ball and take a really good catch when tumbling backwards.
8.1 - 1 run, full outside off from Southee and Gill flicks it past mid-on.
Tim Southee [2.0-0-21-0] comes back into the attack to replace Boult.
7.6 - 1 run, length delivery onto the stumps and Gill flicks to long-on.
7.5 - No run, back of length into the pads and Gill defends.
7.4 - 2 runs, good fielding from Southee as Gill just pushes the ball past mid-on and the pace carries it all the way to the ropes where Southee claws it in with a dive.
7.3 - 2 runs, full onto the pads and this time Gill flicks it past the man at midwicket for an easy two.
7.2 - FOUR! Beautiful timing from Gill as he drives on the up to pierce the gap perfectly at cover.
7.1 - No run, length delivery outside off and Gill slaps it to short cover.
Just the one over for Santner as Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, comes in to replace him.
6.6 - No run, an unusually quiet over in the powerplay as Rohit defends against the tight length delivery.
6.5 - 2 runs, short outside off and this time Rohit slices it past point where the fielder gets a hand onto it to slow down the ball.
6.4 - No run, back of a length outside off and Rohit dabs it to backward point where the fielder does well to cut off the single. Good over so far from Boult.
6.3 - No run, Rohit swings hard at the length delivery but doesn't connect cleanly as it rolls to mid-on.
6.2 - No run, full onto the pads and Rohit flicks to short midwicket.
6.2 - Wide! Length delivery down leg and Rohit looks to flick but doesn't connect.
6.1 - No run, short outside off from Boult and Rohit looks to cut but only chops it into the pitch.
India's batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium.
Image: PTI
5.6 - No run, fuller onto the stumps and Gill defends.
5.5 - No run, slower onto the pads and Gill tucks to square leg.
5.4 - 1 run, flat onto the pads and Rohit tucks to backward square leg for a quick single.
5.3 - SIX! Too short from Santner and Rohit pulls it into the stands over deep square leg. He's raced to 44* off just 21 balls.
5.2 - FOUR! Rohit gets low and sweeps it uppishly just past the man at backward square leg to find the boundary.
5.1 - No run, tossed up onto the stumps from Santner and Rohit blocks.
An immediate switch to spin from the Kiwis as Mitchell Santner, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack.
4.6 - 2 runs, short outside off and a stylish cut from Gill towards backward point but the fielder does well to cut off the boundary.
4.5 - No run, back of a length onto the pads and Gill tucks to midwicket.
4.4 - No run, short down leg to Gill who misses with the flick and gets hit on the thigh pad.
4.3 - 1 run, low full toss from Boult and Rohit drives it to deep cover.
4.2 - SIX! Banged short and Rohit doesn't think twice as he pulls it into the stands over deep backward square. That was hit beautifully!
4.1 - No run, length delivery from Boult and Rohit defends to the off-side.