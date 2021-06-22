India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 5: Play delayed due to rain

Ind vs NZ WTC Final, Day 5: Play delayed due to rain

New Zealand were on 101/2 at the Stumps of Day 3 in their first innings

  • Jun 22 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 15:49 ist
The start of the fifth day's play in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to inclement weather here on Tuesday.

After a complete wash-out on the first and fourth days respectively, the marquee final is now heading towards a draw with New Zealand on 101 for 2 after India's first innings score of 217.

Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible across four days and the choice of England as a venue for a one-off final has come under sharp criticism from the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag.

Wednesday is the reserve sixth day and a draw would mean that India and New Zealand would be declared joint champions. 

