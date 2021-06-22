India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 5: Play delayed due to rain

The start of the fifth day's play in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to inclement weather here on Tuesday.

Start of play on Day 5 has been delayed due to rain.#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/VX6bmSyRKb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

After a complete wash-out on the first and fourth days respectively, the marquee final is now heading towards a draw with New Zealand on 101 for 2 after India's first innings score of 217.

Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible across four days and the choice of England as a venue for a one-off final has come under sharp criticism from the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag.

Wednesday is the reserve sixth day and a draw would mean that India and New Zealand would be declared joint champions.