India vs NZ: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skies opened up

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 27 2022, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 08:16 ist
Grounds staff put the covers on as rain falls during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Credit: AFP Photo

India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skies opened up.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India.

