Ind vs Pak: Gambhir picks Kuldeep Yadav over Virat Kohli as Player of the Match. Here's why.

Apart from his laudable career in cricket, Gautam Gambhir is popular for his strong opinions which often spark controversy.
Gambhir’s latest opinion of whom he would consider Player of the Match in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match, which took place on Monday, has raised eyebrows as he picked Kuldeep Yadav and not Virat Kohli or K L Rahul who were hailed for scoring centuries and giving a massive target for Pakistan to chase.
Gambhir said this in the post-match show on Star Sports after India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. Eventually, the Player of the Match title went to Virat Kohli.
Kohli managed to break multiple records in yesterday’s match. He became the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs. He inched closer to levelling with Sachin Tendulkar’s record that is a total of 49 ODI centuries and equalled Hashim Amla’s record of consecutive centuries at a venue.
Amid the records created by Kohli and a splendid performance by Rahul India set an almost unachievable target of 357 runs in 50 overs for Pakistan.
However, Gambhir’s explanation for choosing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is because he picked a maiden five wickets thwarting Pakistan's attempts to even chase the target.
Gambhir said he “can't look beyond Kuldeep” as the Player of the Match who uprooted the Pakistan batting order, known for being good players of spin.
"For me, it's Kuldeep Yadav. Can't look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), Shubman Gill got fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone gets five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters, who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment."
"I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa or New Zealand because they don't play spin that well. This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep… Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game," Gambhir said.