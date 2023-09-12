Ind vs Pak: Gambhir picks Kuldeep Yadav over Virat Kohli as Player of the Match. Here's why.

Amid the records created by Kohli and a splendid performance by Rahul India set an almost unachievable target of 357 runs in 50 overs for Pakistan.

However, Gambhir’s explanation for choosing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is because he picked a maiden five wickets thwarting Pakistan's attempts to even chase the target.

Gambhir said he “can't look beyond Kuldeep” as the Player of the Match who uprooted the Pakistan batting order, known for being good players of spin.

"For me, it's Kuldeep Yadav. Can't look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), Shubman Gill got fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone gets five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters, who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment."

"I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa or New Zealand because they don't play spin that well. This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep… Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game," Gambhir said.