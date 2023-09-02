Home
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Pakistan live: Rain stops play with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs

Rain has stopped play soon after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:18 IST

Highlights
09:3402 Sep 2023

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill walk out in the middle; Shaheen to begin

09:0302 Sep 2023

India wins toss, opts to bat first

10:1802 Sep 2023

Here's a clip of India's first boundary in the match

09:5302 Sep 2023

It has started to drizzle in the stadium and covers come up with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs

Skipper Rohit Sharma is batting on 11(18) while his partner Shubman Gill is yet to open his account.

For Pakistan, both Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have bowled two overs each without any success

09:3602 Sep 2023

India 6-0 after first over

09:3402 Sep 2023

09:2902 Sep 2023

Delhi Police's quirky tweet on India-Pak match

09:2602 Sep 2023

Both teams enter the ground for national anthem

09:0902 Sep 2023

India's playing XI

09:0702 Sep 2023

Pakistan's playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

09:0302 Sep 2023

08:5402 Sep 2023

Indian players warmup ahead of the toss

(Published 02 September 2023, 08:59 IST)
