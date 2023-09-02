India vs Pakistan live: Rain stops play with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs
Rain has stopped play soon after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:18 IST
Highlights
09:3402 Sep 2023
Openers Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill walk out in the middle; Shaheen to begin
09:0302 Sep 2023
India wins toss, opts to bat first
Here's a clip of India's first boundary in the match
It has started to drizzle in the stadium and covers come up with India at 15-0 in 4.2 overs
Skipper Rohit Sharma is batting on 11(18) while his partner Shubman Gill is yet to open his account.
For Pakistan, both Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have bowled two overs each without any success
India 6-0 after first over
Delhi Police's quirky tweet on India-Pak match
Both teams enter the ground for national anthem
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Indian players warmup ahead of the toss
(Published 02 September 2023, 08:59 IST)