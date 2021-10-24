India vs Pakistan: 'Mauka' after three years on the pitch and on your TVs

If you catch yourself humming a certain 'Mauka Mauka', then a widely anticipated India vs Pakistan match is surely around the corner.

The two neighbours are playing against each other after three years for the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday and fans have waited (not so) patiently, not just for the match but the advertising fanfare that accompanies it.

Ahead of the 2015 World Cup, the official broadcaster Star Sports launched a standalone advertisement to drum up excitement and friendly competition among cricket fans of different countries.

In it, a young man watches the 1992 India vs Pakistan World Cup match, ready to burst firecrackers when his team wins. His team loses and he is forced to retire the box of rockets and crackers on the top shelf of his storeroom, where it would stay in the matches of 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011. The ad ends with a dejected Pakistan fan saying, "Kab phhodenge yaar?" (When will we get to burst these firecrackers?)

The overwhelmingly positive response Star received for it turned one advertisement into a series of renowned adverts termed 'Mauka Mauka' ads with a catchy theme, which tickled ribs and excited fans before the matches.

Sure enough, ahead of India vs Pakistan match of October 24, Star Sports launched the newest 'Mauka Mauka' ad with the Pakistani cricket fan holding the infamous box of firecrackers in Dubai, going to an electronics shop and asking for a big TV to watch his team decimate the Indian team this year, to which the Indian store owner responds by offering him two TVs. "Since you won't get to burst firecrackers this time, either, you should have something to smash."

The newest ad, released on October 22, shows the fan trying to replace his years-old firecrackers for new ones, fighting for a 'mauka' to celebrate his team's victory.

Star Sports even roped in Shah Rukh Khan, who has been building up to launching something of his own on the Disney+Hotstar platform through the self-deprecating '#SivaaySRK' campaign, for the Mauka Mauka ads. Star Sports has used the Mauka campaign to promote Pro Kabaddi, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Over the years, Mauka Mauka ads took on many musical genres, surfacing as 'kawwalis' and even raps.

There is always a lot of hullabaloo from the Pakistan corner before any match but till date, they haven't beaten India in either 50-over or T20 World Cup games.