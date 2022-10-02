India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: SA opt to field

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: South Africa opt to field

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 02 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 18:52 ist

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
South Africa

What's Brewing

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

 