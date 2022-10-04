India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India opts to field

India has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final T20I against South Africa, at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led India has already clinched the series after winning the first two games.

Captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the final T20I.

Three changes for #TeamIndia in the Playing XI

