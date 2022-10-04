India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India opts to field

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India opts to field

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 18:39 ist

India has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final T20I against South Africa, at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led India has already clinched the series after winning the first two games.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
South Africa

What's Brewing

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 