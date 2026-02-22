Menu
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Updates | Hosts look to begin Super 8 on a high

Hello Readers! India and South Africa are set for a faceoff in the first match of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage. The two unbeaten teams go head-to-head in what could prove to be a decisive match going deeper into the tournament. South Africa have won each of their three encounters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the T20 World Cup so far. India, on the other hand, will hope for Abhishek Sharma to get back into form as a crucial phase of the tournament approaches. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 11:36 IST
17:0622 Feb 2026

India vs South Africa Live Score | India's powerplay challenge

16:3722 Feb 2026

India vs South Africa Live Score | India and South Africa are unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026

16:1422 Feb 2026

India vs South Africa Live Score | When is the toss time?

16:1322 Feb 2026

India vs South Africa Live Score | Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma's form in focus

India's opener Abhishek Sharma, ranked World No. 1 at the start of the tournament, has registered three consecutive ducks.

Tilak Varma, who has had to bat within the first two overs in each of the matches, has struggled to maintain a high strike rate through the middle overs, especially against spinner.

16:1322 Feb 2026

India vs South Africa Live Score | South Africa squad

Published 22 February 2026, 10:50 IST
