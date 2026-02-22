India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Updates | Hosts look to begin Super 8 on a high
Hello Readers! India and South Africa are set for a faceoff in the first match of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage. The two unbeaten teams go head-to-head in what could prove to be a decisive match going deeper into the tournament. South Africa have won each of their three encounters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the T20 World Cup so far. India, on the other hand, will hope for Abhishek Sharma to get back into form as a crucial phase of the tournament approaches. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.