<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a> gave an angry stare, apparently in the direction of the Indian dressing room, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> brought up his 60th ODI half-century in the first match against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Rohit went a notch further when he celebrated Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI century by firing off his signature Hindi expletives -- phrases that can convey various meanings depending on the context.</p><p>Together, their reactions appeared to send a message to those who continue to place the experienced pair under scrutiny, questioning whether they can still justify their place in the ODI side after retiring from the other two formats.</p>.<p>The two seniors, who have long shared little more than a professional relationship as teammates, now seem to have found genuine support in each other. In a set-up where certain vibes can make them feel different, if not unwelcome, they may have organically formed a meaningful bond. </p><p>Rohit showed his ability tee-off from the start is as intact as ever while Kohli proved his proficiency to switch gears remains undiminished by advancing years. </p><p>The former captains’ vintage performances come amid reports of a meeting involving senior BCCI officials, the head coach, and the chief selector to discuss their future; specifically, whether they can stay relevant through to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. At 37 and 38 respectively, Kohli and Rohit are at the twilight of their respective careers.</p><p>With ODI cricket now their only international format, prolonged absences from competition add to the concerns. The management’s caution regarding their durability over the next two years is reasonable, given that they occupy crucial batting positions -- No. 1 and No. 3 -- and extended uncertainty could leave India with an unsettled combination heading into a major ICC event.</p>.India will rely on Kohli-Rohit pair to seal ODI series against doughty South Africa.<p>Their recent performances, however, should put speculation about their ODI future to rest for the foreseeable future. Taking their last four ODI appearances into account, Rohit has scored 0, 73, 121* and 57, while Kohli has produced 0, 0, 74* and 135. Rohit the aggressor and Kohli the accumulator, a partnership that has endured for years and delivered consistently throughout their illustrious careers, have dispelled any lingering doubts about their continued value to the team.</p><p>India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak echoed similar sentiments in his post-match comments.</p><p>"I really don’t know why actually we need to look at all this,” Kotak said after India completed a 17-run win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. "He’s (Kohli) batting so well. Why do we need to talk about his future? The way he’s performing, the way his fitness is... There are no questions about anything.”</p><p>Kotak, who is also the batting coach, emphasised that the team management was not thinking as far ahead as the 2027 World Cup and there were no discussions around Rohit and Kohli.</p><p>"I feel these things (future talks) shouldn’t happen. They are brilliant, they are performing, and they are contributing to the team. For us, once the team comes and practice starts, we just enjoy it. I don’t even think we are talking about the 2027 World Cup.”</p>.Watch | Virat Kohli ignores celebration post ODI win; Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma in intense discussion .<p>Kotak's statements aren't far from reality for the team’s primary focus will be the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next February. Before that tournament begins, India have five ODI fixtures on the calendar: two against South Africa and three against New Zealand. They will also play another three 50-over matches against England in July.</p><p>For now, any major selection debates about Rohit and Kohli will have to be put on hold, particularly after the performances delivered by two of India’s greatest ODI players in recent innings. They have once again proven they remain among the best, and with their drive and professionalism, there is no reason to think they are the square pegs trying to fit into round holes.</p>