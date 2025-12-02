Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: Questions over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be set aside

Rohit showed his ability tee-off from the start is as intact as ever while Kohli proved his proficiency to switch gears remains undiminished by advancing years.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 08:38 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaIndian Cricket teamCricketIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us