India vs South Africa: Tests, ODIs to go on, says Jay Shah

India will go on with its tour of South Africa for the three Tests and three ODIs, scheduled to begin on December 17, despite the threat of the new Covid-19 variant.

The four T20Is will, however, be played later, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI.

The matches are likely to be held behind closed doors but for Cricket South Africa, their financial health depends on the India team's visit as multimillion-dollar TV rights are at stake.

