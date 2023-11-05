India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live: IND win toss, opt to bat at the Eden Gardens

India's Virat Kohli at a warm up session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Kohli is looking to match Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. He fell short by just 12 runs in the last game against Sri Lanka.
Image: PTI
Ravi Shastri and Irfan Pathan reckon that it looks like a better surface when compared to the last game, that pitch had a lot more spots. It did turn a bit, but it got better under dew.
This pitch has a lot of spots at one end, not a lot from the other end. It does look slow, there will not be a lot of bounce, the batters need to adjust to this surface. It has got a nice tan and there is some grass on the surface. Both teams have got their bases covered. A bat-first track.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
We would have batted first, but now we need to chase, which will be a nice challenge. We know that;s one area where we need to gain more confidence, we'll have to bat with responsibility. We have been putting on good consistent performances and we'll look to improve going forward. One change - Shamsi comes in place of Gerald Coetzee.Temba Bavuma (South Africa Captain)
We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, it wasn't to do with the pitch, we wanted to challenge ourselves. It'll be a good game, two teams who have played consistent cricket and have topped the table, will be nice to win and go on top. I love to play over here, not just me, the entire team looks forward to play at this historic ground. We're playing the same team, don't think we need to change anything with the way we've been playing.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
We have a mouth-watering clash at the World Cup today as table-toppers India take on South Africa who sit directly below them with six wins out of seven.
India will be keen to extend their unbeaten run with another dominant performance but they'll be expecting a stern test from the Proteas who have been rampant themselves so far at the tournament.