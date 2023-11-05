India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live: IND win toss, opt to bat at the Eden Gardens

Time stands still for zealous Zaman

Roshan Thyagarajan says, "Even the lull of Bengaluru’s nagging powder rain, which forced a couple of stoppages, couldn’t detract those at the venue from marvelling at what Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten, 81-ball 126 and Pakistan achieved when everyone had written them off after New Zealand’s blitzkrieg. - Read his full story here.

Wasim Akram criticises Hasan Raza for accusing Indian bowlers of using 'different and suspicious' balls in World Cup

Akram, lashed out at the remarks, saying that such comments could make them humiliated. - Here's what he said.

Pacers' stellar show has overshadowed Jadeja's exceptional performance, says Rahul Dravid

The Team India coach also seemed happy that Suryakumar Yadav is showing a different side to his batting with a gritty 49 on a tough track against England. - Here's what he said.

After triumph over Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gifts his shoes to fan

Following the post-match ceremony, Rohit Sharma not only posed for selfies with several fans but also made a touching gesture by presenting his shoes to a young admirer among the crowd. - Read the full story here.