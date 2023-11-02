India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: SL ask IND to bat first at Wankhede

Two legends of the game from both nations in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan precede the teams on their way out. Sachin was honoured by a giant statue at his home ground yesterday, with his lofted straight drive cast in bronze, placed in the gap between the Sachin Tendulkar Stand and the Vijay Merchant Pavilion.
'King Kohli' as he's come to be called by fans is on the cusp of matching the 'Master Blaster's' record of 49 ODI Centuries! To match Tendulkar's record at his home ground of Wankhede would be something special. Not to mention, Tendulkar himself will be in the stands after the unveiling of his statue yesterday.
Rohit Sharma meanwhile is walking out for the first time as the Indian Team's Captain at his home ground. Not to forget, he's been in great form so far at the World Cup, leading the scoring charts for India with 398 runs from six games.
An India fan before the match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Image: REUTERS
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk & c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
I would've batted first. Good pitch and some assistance at start. Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl. Great honour to captain India at the World Cup where I've grown up playing. As a team, we thrive on getting better however way we can. Obviously, important for us to not get carried away and it's important to stay balanced. We're playing the same team.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
We are going to bowl first. I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part. Everyone did their best in the last few games. Hopefully they will continue to do the same today. One change, Dhananjaya de Silva is not playing, Hemantha is playing.Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)
South Africa are currently on top having played an extra game and thanks to their monstrous Net Run Rate.
Team India have been an absolute juggernaut at the World Cup, winning six out of six. They're now faced by an unpredictable Sri Lanka in match 33 of the tournament being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.