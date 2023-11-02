India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: SL ask IND to bat first at Wankhede

'King Kohli' as he's come to be called by fans is on the cusp of matching the 'Master Blaster's' record of 49 ODI Centuries! To match Tendulkar's record at his home ground of Wankhede would be something special. Not to mention, Tendulkar himself will be in the stands after the unveiling of his statue yesterday.

Rohit Sharma meanwhile is walking out for the first time as the Indian Team's Captain at his home ground. Not to forget, he's been in great form so far at the World Cup, leading the scoring charts for India with 398 runs from six games.