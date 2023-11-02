JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: SL ask IND to bat first at Wankhede

India have won all six of their games so far at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to extend that run as they take on Sri Lanka in match 33 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 08:26 IST

Highlights
08:0902 Nov 2023

India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XIs

08:0402 Nov 2023

Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl!

08:2302 Nov 2023

Time for the national anthems! 

Two legends of the game from both nations in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan precede the teams on their way out. Sachin was honoured by a giant statue at his home ground yesterday, with his lofted straight drive cast in bronze, placed in the gap between the Sachin Tendulkar Stand and the Vijay Merchant Pavilion.

08:1602 Nov 2023

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both be in the spotlight in the first innings

'King Kohli' as he's come to be called by fans is on the cusp of matching the 'Master Blaster's' record of 49 ODI Centuries! To match Tendulkar's record at his home ground of Wankhede would be something special. Not to mention, Tendulkar himself will be in the stands after the unveiling of his statue yesterday.

Rohit Sharma meanwhile is walking out for the first time as the Indian Team's Captain at his home ground. Not to forget, he's been in great form so far at the World Cup, leading the scoring charts for India with 398 runs from six games.

08:1202 Nov 2023

The fans are streaming into the Wankhede

An India fan before the match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 

Image: REUTERS

08:0902 Nov 2023

India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk & c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.

08:0802 Nov 2023

Rohit Sharma says it's a proud moment to lead the team at the ground where he learned everything about cricket! 

I would've batted first. Good pitch and some assistance at start. Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl. Great honour to captain India at the World Cup where I've grown up playing. As a team, we thrive on getting better however way we can. Obviously, important for us to not get carried away and it's important to stay balanced. We're playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
08:0602 Nov 2023

One change for Sri Lanka as Dhananjaya de Silva makes way for Dusan Hemantha

We are going to bowl first. I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part. Everyone did their best in the last few games. Hopefully they will continue to do the same today. One change, Dhananjaya de Silva is not playing, Hemantha is playing.
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)
08:0402 Nov 2023

Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl!

08:0002 Nov 2023

Here's how the Points Table stands ahead of this game!

South Africa are currently on top having played an extra game and thanks to their monstrous Net Run Rate.

07:5702 Nov 2023

Hello and welcome to our live blog! 

Team India have been an absolute juggernaut at the World Cup, winning six out of six. They're now faced by an unpredictable Sri Lanka in match 33 of the tournament being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

(Published 02 November 2023, 07:57 IST)
