Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket
LIVE

India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates | Hosts face must-win game

Hello Readers! India take on Zimbabwe in an all important Super 8 match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following a shocking defeat to South Africa, the hosts play for survival, while Zimbabwe will hope to compete after knocking out Australia in the first round.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

16:3026 Feb 2026

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score | Pitch report 

16:3026 Feb 2026

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score | When is the toss time?

16:3026 Feb 2026

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score |  Zimbabwe squad

16:3026 Feb 2026

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score | India squad

Published 26 February 2026, 11:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaT20 World CupSuryakumar YadavZimbabwe

Follow us on :

Follow Us