India weather early Sri Lanka storm

Pallekele: Their mountain of runs seemingly inadequate when Kusal Mendis and, with greater ferocity Pathum Nissanka, were taking them to the cleaners, India invoked the spirit of Bridgetown at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday night to snatch what in the end was a commanding 43-run victory.

New skipper Suryakumar Yadav had unleashed an extraordinary assault to build on the blazing start provided by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant put his early-innings blues behind him with a timely return to unabashed ball-bashing, allowing the visitors to muscle to 213 for seven on being put in by Charith Asalanka.

Sri Lanka had never chased more than 194 successfully, but they weren’t going to die wondering. Egged on by a capacity crowd, they threatened to mar Suryakumar’s welcome party through Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who reprised the Jaiswal-Gill show with equal ferocity.