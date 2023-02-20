T20 WC: India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland

India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland in Women's T20 WC

India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya

PTI
PTI, Gqeberha (South Africa),
  • Feb 20 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 19:09 ist
Ireland's Leah Paul delivers a ball during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between India and Ireland. Credit: AFP Photo

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya.

Georgina Dempsey came in for Jane Maguire in Ireland's playing eleven.

The Teams:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

sports
Cricket
women's cricket

