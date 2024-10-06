Home
India win toss, elect to bowl in first T20I vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is looking forward to some good performances from his new-look side in the opening T20I game after the visitors lost the two-Test series 0-2.
06 October 2024

