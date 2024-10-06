India win toss, elect to bowl in first T20I vs Bangladesh

<p>Gwalior: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening T20I against Bangladesh here on Sunday.</p><p>Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma fail to find a place in the playing XI with Suryakumar going for the likes of pace bowler Mayank Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, hard-hitter Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar among others.</p><p>Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is looking forward to some good performances from his new-look side in the opening T20I game after the visitors lost the two-Test series 0-2.</p>.Enjoying my time as India's T20 captain: Suryakumar Yadav.<p>Teams: </p><p>India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.</p><p>Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.</p>