India win toss, opt to bat against NZ in series-deciding 3rd T20I

The visitors made one change, with Ben Lister replacing Jacob Duffy

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 01 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 18:50 ist
India in action against New Zealand. Credit: PTI Photo

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Wednesday.

India made one change, bringing back Umran Malik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors too made one change, with Ben Lister replacing Jacob Duffy.

Team Lineups:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

