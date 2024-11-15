India win toss, opt to bat in 4th T20I against SA

<p>Johannesburg: India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the fourth and final T20 International here on Friday.</p><p>Both the sides decided to field unchanged teams from the previous match.</p><p>India lead the four-match series 2-1.</p><p><strong>The teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy</p><p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.</p>