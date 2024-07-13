India win toss, opt to bowl in 4th T20I against Zimbabwe; Tushar Deshpande debuts

Harare: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20 International against Zimbabwe here on Saturday.

Medium pacer Tushar Deshpande will make his T20I debut, and he replaced fellow pacer Avesh Khan.

For the home side, Wellington Masakadaza was replaced by Faraz Akram.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.