Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India win toss, opt to bowl in 4th T20I against Zimbabwe; Tushar Deshpande debuts

India lead the five-match series 2-1.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 10:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Harare: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20 International against Zimbabwe here on Saturday.

Medium pacer Tushar Deshpande will make his T20I debut, and he replaced fellow pacer Avesh Khan.

For the home side, Wellington Masakadaza was replaced by Faraz Akram.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 July 2024, 10:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT