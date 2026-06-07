Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India women aim for T20 glory: Can Harmanpreet’s side handle the weight of history?

Coming into the tenth edition of the T20 World Cup as one of the contenders, India will be wary of the job ahead.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsWomens cricketHarmanpreet KaurSmriti MandhanaPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us