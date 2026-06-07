India women aim for T20 glory: Can Harmanpreet’s side handle the weight of history?

<p>William Shakespeare wrote that uneasy lies the head that wears a crown. In the cricketing world, it well and truly lies with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=India">India</a>. They are bothered and humbled by the prospect of failure. It haunts them, hurts them, but also nourishes them. Powerhouses Australia can afford to slip, preachers England can fumble, while talented New Zealand can fall short, but India must win. And not much can protect the players from that very truth. </p><p>After a 47-year-long wait, India finally lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, mirroring the watershed moment of 1983 for men. And it could not have come at a better place than home. </p><p>A victory in a country that is cricket-mad, one with a population of over 1.4 billion, was epoch-defining. But, no matter how one defines success or finds a way to manage expectations, the sport does not allow anyone to rest on their glory days. </p><p>For India, each tournament is a trophy waiting to happen. And Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls know it too, especially with their squad stacked with some of the finest talents in the world. </p><p>Coming into the tenth edition of the T20 World Cup as one of the contenders, India will be wary of the job ahead. This time, though, they will be in uncharted territory, carrying the weight of expectations on their shoulders. </p><p>“Battling expectations is going to be something that will pose a bit of a challenge because they have created history, and they are looking strong as a unit. This is a different kind of expectation that they are not used to. It will be a challenge for sure, but what is the World Cup without challenges?” former India women’s head coach WV Raman tells DHoS. </p><p>While the past ICC events have not been very kind, this is a different Indian side. They look solid and are a team oozing confidence. And it says much for their progress over the last decade that nobody would be surprised if they go on to lift their second World Cup within a span of nine months. For that, though, they will have to first survive the Group of Death alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands. </p>.How women’s cricket won over Karnataka’s girls.<p>“India will be one of the teams looked upon as contenders to win the tournament. That carries weight. Adding to the advantage is that these girls have been playing T20 leagues across the world, which has meant they have gotten used to how this format is played, and they have also done well. This should go down as one of the most settled sides while a few are transitioning,” explains Raman. </p><p>However, India have only managed to reach one final in nine T20 World Cups. And that reinforces just how monumental the task is to be the last team standing. While the fans have been instilled with a sense of belief, history and momentum, are not on India’s side. In the 2024 edition in the UAE, they failed to get out of the group stage. </p><p>The preparations for the forthcoming T20 showpiece started on a brilliant note, with a 5-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka and a historic 2-1 win over Australia. The momentum took a back seat during the South Africa tour and the England series, exposing issues in tough conditions. </p><p>In those eight T20Is, the batting showcased inconsistency, the middle-order failed to press the accelerator, and the bowling attack lacked bite in crucial moments. However, Raman, who coached India to their only T20 World Cup final in 2020, does not read too much into the recent results. </p><p>“The general tendency of focusing on the losses is prevailing even now. They have probably tried a few experiments to see what their final XI can be for the tournament. When you are trying to do different things to arrive at a solution, there could be losses along the way. I don’t think I’ll read much into it,” highlights Raman.</p><p>There are some genuine concerns though. And it is India’s fielding. While the batting talent can be world beaters and the bowling dependable, the fielding has been below par. And it has come in all varieties. Drops, missed chances behind the stumps, lack of communication, and the sharpness on the field.</p><p>Raman certainly feels India will need to pull up their socks.</p><p>“Modern-day cricket is all about fitness and fielding, if not anything else. They will need to measure up. How they do it is something totally up to them because these are things that are worked out individually. I think it’s all a case of the individuals being focused. That’s what it will boil down to. Why there are lapses on the field is something that we can’t really fathom. However, if a side is not fielding well, then I think they have to be blamed.”</p><p>Another is India’s shifting strategies. Yastika Bhatia was slotted in at No. 3 after her return, which resulted in Jemimah Rodrigues, who excelled as one drop, moving to four and five. That in turn, pushed Harmanpreet to drop from the No. 4 slot to No. 5 in one of the games. While these could be experiments, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh have failed to find rhythm. On the bowling front, India have rotated their resources with Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, and Nandini Sharma all getting a look in. </p><p>However, Harmanpreet insisted that the team management was pretty clear about their preferred XI and these were the final fine-tuning before they kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham. </p><p>“Smriti and Harmanpreet will need to really be on top of their game. Smriti has had a great period of 18 months until the end of last year. If the captain and vice-captain are going to be at the top of their game, then others will play with a lot of freedom. As far as batting is concerned, this is perhaps one of the most explosive and efficient batting sides that we have on paper. If they don’t deliver as much as one would expect them to, then it should come as a surprise,” adds Raman. </p><p>The expectations, already so high, are only going to grow bigger as the tournament nears and progresses. India, on the back of a historic World Cup, will look to turn the unfamiliar pressure into a privilege as they go for a slice of history in the same country that crushed them to bits nine years ago. </p>