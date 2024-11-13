Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India Women to host West Indies and Ireland for limited-overs series in December-January

India will take on the West Indies in three T20Is to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15, 17 and 19, which will be followed by three ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 15:44 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCI

Follow us on :

Follow Us