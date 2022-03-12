Indian blind cricket team announces trilateral series

Indian blind cricket team to play tri-series with Pakistan, Bangladesh in Sharjah

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 16:59 ist
A file photo of the Indian Blind Cricket Team. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian blind cricket team will feature in a triangular T20 series involving arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah from March 13 to 19.

According to a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), the matches will be held at the Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah and the Indian players performances will be closely monitored and assessed.

"A total of seven matches, including the finals will be played and the Indian team will consist of 17 blind cricketers.

"CABI is working proactively to nurture and fortify the talented blind cricketers who can healthily challenge themselves, to reach their fullest potential, in an extensive platform," CABI president Dr Mahantesh G K said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sports News
Cricket
India
Bangladesh
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 