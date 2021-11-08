Indian cricket in good hands, says Kohli on last match as T20I captain

Playing his last match as captain of India at a T20 international match, Virat Kohli said that it is time for the next lot of players to take the team forward, adding that Indian cricket is in good hands.

It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands: India captain Virat Kohli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fIeRIok6Nr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

On Monday, India are facing Namibia as part of their last league game at the T20 World Cup tournament. Kohli's men were knocked out of the race for the championship after New Zealand beat Afghanistan on Sunday to seal a spot in the semi-finals along with undefeated Pakistan from the group.

"It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands," Kohli said during the toss.

