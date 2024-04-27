Indian cricket should not give Hardik Pandya so much priority: Irfan Pathan

"If you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level. As far as the all-rounder is concerned he hasn't made that impact at the international level, we are only thinking about the potential."

The former India left-arm seamer observed that there is a 'big difference' between performance in the IPL and international cricket, and advised Pandya to play throughout the year instead of 'picking' tournaments.