Indian Cricket team unlikely to travel to Pakistan for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

The Indian Cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying on Thursday.

The BCCI will reportedly ask ICC to host matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Lauding the decision, ex-MLA and Spokesperson Krishna Hegde said that Shiv Sena welcomed BCCI's move.

“Shiv Sena welcomes the move of BCCI. Cricket and Terrorism can’t go together in Pakistan. These were also the thoughts of our leader Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray ji," Hegde said.

