Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father passes away after battling cancer
The family had been spending the past several weeks at Yatharth Hospital in Noida, where he was undergoing treatment. His condition deteriorated earlier this week, forcing doctors to place him on ventilator support.
Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him…