Indian cricketers break 129-year-old batting record

An Indian cricket team broke a 129-year-old first-class record as nine batsmen hit half-centuries in the domestic Ranji Trophy.
Bengal amassed a mammoth 773 for 7 declared on Wednesday in the first innings of their quarter-final against Jharkhand in Bangalore.
Two batsmen scored centuries -- Sudip Gharami top-scoring with 186 -- while the other seven that took to the crease all passed fifty.
Their innings beat a first-class record that had stood since 1893, when a touring Australian side made eight half-centuries in an 843-run innings against a combined team from Oxford and Cambridge universities in Portsmouth, England.
"What a team, what an effort! Proud to be a part of it," batsman Manoj Tiwary, who scored 73, wrote on Twitter.
India's cricket board hailed Bengal's feat as a "milestone in first-class cricket".
Jharkhand were 212-7 in reply in their first innings, trailing by 561 runs, at lunch on Thursday's fourth day of the five-day match.
The Ranji Trophy is named after Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, an Indian prince who played for England in the 1890s.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries
A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive
Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff
Lounge around before you fly out of KIA
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj