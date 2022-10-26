Indian cricketers don't like after-practice food

With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full-course meal

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Oct 26 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 08:23 ist
Team India. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian team members weren't exactly pleased with the after-practice menu on Tuesday and a few members decided to have food back in their hotel rooms.

The Indian team had an optional training session on Tuesday where all the fast bowlers were rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel.

It is learnt that the after-practice food included a custom sandwich along with fruits and falafel, which is very common in this part of the world.

With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full-course meal.

"It's not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel," a BCCI official privy about developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. 

Team India
Cricket
Sports News

