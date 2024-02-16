JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Indian cricketers with the fastest half-century on Test debut

There have been several Indian cricketers who have scored 50 on their debut Test matches. But there are a few who scored it in a quick session. Here we list five Indian cricketers with the fastest half-century on their Test debut.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Rank 01| Yuvraj of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century on Test debut. He scored his 50 in just 42 balls against England in 1934.

Rank 01| Yuvraj of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century on Test debut. He scored his 50 in just 42 balls against England in 1934.

Credit: Instagram/@graciousopulence

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank 02| Sarfaraz Khan finally made his much-anticipated Test debut with a sensational half-century in 48 balls, in 2014.

Rank 02| Sarfaraz Khan finally made his much-anticipated Test debut with a sensational half-century in 48 balls, in 2014.

Credit: PTI

Rank 02| Hardik Pandya smashed a half-century off 48 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Rank 02| Hardik Pandya smashed a half-century off 48 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Credit: Reuters

Rank 04| Shikhar Dhawan had a dream debut in 2013. He scored a half-century in 50 balls against Australia in 2013.

Rank 04| Shikhar Dhawan had a dream debut in 2013. He scored a half-century in 50 balls against Australia in 2013.

Credit: PTI

Rank 05| Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut in 2018, smashing 56 balls to score a half-century against West Indies.

Rank 05| Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut in 2018, smashing 56 balls to score a half-century against West Indies.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 February 2024, 05:51 IST)
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketPrithvi ShawHardik PandyaTest matchSarfaraz KhanShikhar Dhawan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT