Indian cricketers with the fastest half-century on Test debut

Rank 01| Yuvraj of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century on Test debut. He scored his 50 in just 42 balls against England in 1934.
Rank 02| Sarfaraz Khan finally made his much-anticipated Test debut with a sensational half-century in 48 balls, in 2014.
Rank 02| Hardik Pandya smashed a half-century off 48 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Rank 04| Shikhar Dhawan had a dream debut in 2013. He scored a half-century in 50 balls against Australia in 2013.
Rank 05| Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut in 2018, smashing 56 balls to score a half-century against West Indies.
