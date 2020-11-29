Indian man's marriage proposal to Australian fan during IND-AUS match won hearts

Amid an intense One Day International match between India and Australia on Sunday Sydney cricket ground, a lovely marriage proposal from an Indian fan to an Australian woman gained a lot of attention and won hearts.

As the match was reaching its high point during the second innings, one Indian fan went down on one knee, and proposed to an Australian fan in the stands with a ring.

As the commentator from the box prayed, "Please say yes!", the Aussie fan replied in affirmative and the crowd went cheering!

This light moment won many of the viewers' hearts including Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who even clapped from the field for the couple. The video is now viral on social media.

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍

📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/cF1qvdQReT

— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Steve Smith clinched the one-day international series for Australia with a 51-run victory over India in Sydney on Sunday.

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

Aussie gives Adani a run for their mining contract

Earlier, two protestors burst into the Sydney cricket ground during the first match, holding placards against the Adani Enterprises’ mining company and State Bank of India.

During the sixth over, just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl, one of the protesters interrupted the match with a placard that read 'NO $1B ADANI LOAN'. The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion of the pitch.

The protest was against the claims that the State Bank of India is considering to provide a loan of Rs 5,000 crore ($0.67 billion) to the Adani Enterprises’ mining company.

The company has been at the centre of controversy over its Carmichael Mine in central Queensland, with some contractors previously cutting ties with the project amid growing pressure from environmental groups.

Bravus will remain part of Adani Australia, which itself is part of a parent company, Indian mining giant Adani.

Indian energy giant Adani Group, which has been at the centre of controversy over its Carmichael mine in central Queensland, on Thursday changed the name of its Australian mining division to Bravus Mining and Resources.

(With inputs from Agencies)