Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds sign Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction

The Sunrisers gave GBP 190000 (Rs 2.34 crore approximately) to acquire the services of Ahmed after a bidding war with Trent Rockets.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 15:47 IST
Sports NewsCricket news

Follow us on :

Follow Us