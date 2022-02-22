Indian women suffer 63-run loss to NZ in fourth ODI

Put in to bat by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand rode on Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 68 and Suzie Bates 41 to post a mammoth 191 for five in 20 overs

PTI
PTI, Queenstown,
  • Feb 22 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 13:26 ist
Richa Ghosh plays a shot during India's 63-run loss to New Zealand in the 4th ODI. Credit: Photosport

India suffered a 63-run loss to hosts New Zealand in the rain-curtailed fourth women's ODI here on Tuesday.

The match was reduced to 20 overs a side after rain delayed the toss by almost five hours.

Put in to bat by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand rode on Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 68 and Suzie Bates 41 to post a mammoth 191 for five in 20 overs.

In reply, the Indian top order crumbled under pressure with the visitors reeling at 19 for 4.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (52) was the top scorer for India while and skipper Mithali pitched in with 30 before the visitors were all out for 128 in 17.5 overs.

This was India's fifth defeat on tour having lost the lone T20I before succumbing in all four ODIs.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 68 not out, Suzie Bates 41; Renuka Singh 2/33).

India: 128 all out in 17.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 52, Mithali Raj 30; Hayley Jansen (3/32).

