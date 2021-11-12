Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of World Cup next year

Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand

The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held there.

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in September-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

