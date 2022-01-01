India's Asia Cup win ideal confidence-booster for U-19 World Cup: Laxman

India's Asia Cup win ideal boost for U-19 WC: Laxman

India reaffirmed their supremacy in the continental age-group meet with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets

  • Jan 01 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 13:57 ist
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman feels the Indian Under-19 team's Asia Cup title triumph becomes more praiseworthy as it came despite the players' preparations being hit by inclement weather in the run-up to the tournament.

India reaffirmed their supremacy in the continental age-group meet with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-hit summit showdown in Dubai on Friday.

Laxman also called the result an "ideal confidence-booster" ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in the West Indies.

"Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it's heartening to see them improve by the game.

"That's as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup," Laxman tweeted.

In the final, the Indian bowlers were all over Sri Lanka, who were gasping at 74 for seven in 33 overs, when heavy rain lashed the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and stopped play for more than two hours.

It became a 38-overs-a-side contest when play resumed with Sri Lanka limping to 106 for nine.

India were set a revised 102-run target via DLS method which they reached in 21.3 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring an unbeaten 56 off 67 balls.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah too congratulated the team on its victory. 

