India's hara-kiri at Chinnaswamy puts New Zealand in dominant position

New Zealand backed their strength to come good and packed their attack with three pacers while India, expecting the pitch to aid turn, included Kuldeep Yadav at the expense of an in-form pacer Akash Deep.

Both teams wanted to bat first, and in that sense, it was a good toss to lose for New Zealand. Having included three spinners, India's decision to bat first was a no-brainer but it backfired spectacularly with the visiting pacers running roughshod over hosts' venerated batting line-up. The cloud cover and the sweating on the pitch which largely remained under covers over the last three days due to rain, were godsend for the trio of Tim Southee (1/8), Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) who expertly exploited the conditions, keeping the ball mostly at good length and forcing a pre-meditated Indian batters into mistakes.