Team India announced the Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney. The Playing XI include Ajinkya Rahane (as captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (to be wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

While Saini will make his Test debut with this match, India have dropped Mayank Agarwal. Rohit Sharma will replace Mayank at top of the order.

More to follow...