India's playing XI for World Test Championship final against New Zealand announced

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 19:39 ist
India's captain Virat Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)/ has announced India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to commence from Friday at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.  

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. 

More to follow...

BCCI
India vs New Zealand
New Zealand
World Test Championship

