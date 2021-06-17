India's playing XI for World Test Championship final against New Zealand announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)/ has announced India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to commence from Friday at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.
More to follow...
