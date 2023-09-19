India's Suryakumar conundrum

A journey which started in Colombo could well have come to an end here. But the Indian management is in no mood to discard Suryakumar Yadav from their plans entirely or immediately. However, his form in One-Day Internationals, is turning into quite the predicament.

It’s bizarre, though, because how can someone so incredibly efficient in the shortest format of the game not be so when 30 extra overs are added to it?