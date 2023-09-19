India's Suryakumar conundrum

A journey which started in Colombo could well have come to an end here. But the Indian management is in no mood to discard Suryakumar Yadav from their plans entirely or immediately. However, his form in One-Day Internationals, is turning into quite the predicament.
It’s bizarre, though, because how can someone so incredibly efficient in the shortest format of the game not be so when 30 extra overs are added to it?
The Mumbaikar's Twenty20 International numbers stand at an imposing 1841 runs from 53 games at an average of 46.02 and a strike rate of 172.70.
ODIs, not so much. Twenty-seven games for 537 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 99.81.
Suryakumar’s pedestrian numbers prompted quite a discussion when he was included in the World Cup squad on August 9.
His presence meant Sanju Samson, who has been a good but a largely spent force in this format, was left to twiddle thumbs. The same with the young Tilak Varma, but his inexperience means he will have to bide his time a bit more before assignments of this magnitude land on his lap.
The management has till September 27 to announce a revision to the squad, and while there is no indication that they recast because Suryakumar’s overall body of work is still impressive and he’s a genuine match-winner when on song, one cannot help but wonder if India will be willing to leave a position so integral, and historically problematic, to chance at this stage.
One former selector reckoned they shouldn’t play 'Russian Roulette' with the World Cup around the corner.
“His numbers are really, really bad,” he said on condition of anonymity. “Most people will not get sort of a run. In fact, Samson, even though he has done so well, he hasn’t gotten this sort of support. I don’t blame the selectors for sticking with Surya because he’s a very talented player, but it looks like he’s only able to show up with that in T20Is.
“I’m not sure why that is the case, but this has gone on for too long, I think,” he added.
Even earlier in the week, when India made wholesale changes to the playing XI in their inconsequential game against Bangladesh, Mr 360-degree himself resorted to compulsively playing the sweep. While it was his undoing eventually, the fact that he played as many when the ball wasn’t even there for the said shot was telling of the mind space he’s in at the moment.
Generally speaking, batters employ the sweep when they aren’t comfortable using their feet to get to the pitch of the ball. Suryakumar has no such issues, but only in the shortest format, apparently.
One could argue that he got only one game to play in the Asia Cup so no point reading into that performance, but that one innings was emblematic of a problem that Suryakumar and the management need to find an answer to in haste.
It’s rather peculiar that someone who started so well to begin with would spiral like this.
Suryakumar made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July of 2021, a few months after showcasing his brilliance in T20Is. The move, as organic as it was at the time, paid off early as he translated that hard-hitting middle-order ability seamlessly.
In fact, in the first six innings he played in, India would have assumed they had found an answer to their middle-order conundrum. Little did they know that they’d have to revisit that issue a couple of years later.
So, as Suryakumar watched the Asia Cup final from the dugout at the very ground where he made his debut, it must have occurred to him that this could be the end of the road for him in a format which doesn’t seem to want to accommodate neither his style nor his swagger. But he features in both the squads which play Australia up next, meaning the team wants to accommodate him.
Prudent or not, we'll know soon enough.