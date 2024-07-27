India’s T20 transition begins

Without Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja, India aren’t just short on a massive chunk of experience, they need to rejig their personnel without veering from the attacking, entertaining style of play that has been their calling card for a year and a half now. Enter Shubman Gill, the new white-ball vice-captain, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, upon whom the onus will fall to provide the team with the electric starts that a packed and intimidating middle-order can build on.

The scramble for middle-order berths is another tribute to the strength in depth and vibrancy of the Indian system. Suryakumar bestowed X-Factor status on Riyan Parag, but there is no guarantee the Assamese will slot into the playing XI. It’s a great headache for Gautam Gambhir, the incoming head coach, to be saddled with.

Like Suryakumar, Gambhir too has giant, Rahul Dravid-sized boots to fill. Inheriting gun cross-format outfits, the former opener’s immediate task will be to ensure that the journey of transition within the T20 set-up is seamless. Gambhir’s USP is his unmasked aggression and straight-shooting; he has also played with and against several of his charges, which has made the integration process over the last few days smooth and obstacle-free.