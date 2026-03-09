<p>Sri Lanka Cricket have named former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men’s.</p><p>Kirsten who coached India to 2011 World Cup triumph will assume office from April 15 and has been appointed on a two-year term.</p><p>He succeeds former captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who decided to step down as Sri Lanka's head coach in the wake of his team's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Sri Lanka look to exploit home conditions to end trophy drought .<p>Co-hosts Sri Lanka lost all their games in the Super 8s stage. In the preliminary stage they were beaten by Zimbabwe and recorded wins against Australia and the lowly Oman and Ireland.</p><p>"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men's team, effective from April 15, 2026," an SLC statement said.</p><p>"The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's efforts to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Center."</p><p>Kirsten is expected to lead Sri Lanka’s preparations for the 2027 50-overs World Cup which will be held in South Africa. </p><p>The 58-year-old, who recently worked as a consultant with the Namibian national team during the T20 World Cup, had also coached Pakistan's white-ball team for a short tenure that lasted just six months.</p>