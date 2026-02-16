<p>Colombo: The game against a spin-heavy Pakistan was supposed to be India’s biggest test of the ICC T20 World Cup so far, but the manner in which the defending champions swatted aside their opponents yet again leaves one wondering if the so-called ‘rivalry’ should enjoy the same exalted status it once deserved.</p>.<p>The key to India’s 61-run win at the R Premadasa Stadium -- set up brilliantly first by Ishan Kishan’s outrageous 44-ball 77 that made a mockery of slow and low conditions, and then a collective show from the bowling unit -- was how immune they appeared to all the external noise.</p><p>Right from their first training session under lights to walking out for the national anthems and then sealing their Super Eights tickets, the Indians strode around with a cold confidence that was conspicuous in its absence on the Pakistani faces.</p>.<p>In fact, this has been the theme in India vs Pakistan clashes over the last decade, where the Men In Blue have totally dominated their rivals, barring an odd close clash here or there — like the Asia Cup final last September or the group stage battle in the previous World Cup.</p><p>Even then, the Indians were rejoicing at the end, primarily because of their ability to handle pressure better than Pakistan.</p>.<p>In sports, especially in tense affairs or in crunch situations, the difference between winning and losing is often how one is able to handle themselves mentally. </p><p>Teams could be equally matched skill-wise; it’s those decisions that you make when the heart rate is pounding that separate the champions from the chasers.</p>.<p>“Look, I think we know that it's a huge event, Pakistan against India, but we played some good cricket, we've obviously won five games on the bounce (coming into the India game). We were confident, but today we got outplayed,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said in the post-match press conference. </p><p>“I think the main thing is just focusing on our job. And if we can limit the distractions as much as possible, I mean, the reality is it's going to be impossible to limit them completely.”</p>.<p>Focusing on one’s own strengths and not being worried about the opposition is what India skipper Suryakumar Yadav stressed upon during the pre-match presser. </p>.Suryakumar Yadav's calm leadership in T20Is has made my life easy: Gautam Gambhir.<p>All the hype on Pakistan’s five-pronged spin attack, especially the mysterious Umran Tariq, was created largely by the Indian media, but Suryakumar reckoned they had the personnel to counter it and they had done their homework.</p>.<p>During ‘nets’ on Saturday, Suryakumar personally imitated Tariq’s ‘stop and release’ action. Kishan, despite losing his opening partner for a first-ball duck, single-handedly destroyed the Pakistani attack with his blistering batting on a tacky pitch where everybody else struggled. </p><p>Even when Tilak Varma and Suryakumar struggled to force the pace in the middle overs, where the trio of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz and Tariq pulled it through, they played smart cricket by not playing rash shots needlessly. </p>.<p>Contrast this with Pakistan, who came out swinging from the word go and imploded inside the Power Play itself after being reduced to 38/4. From there on, against an attack as good as India’s, there was little chance of recovery. Unlike Suryakumar, who found men at various stages to turn the tide, Salman Ali Agha was left searching for a hero. And there was none.</p>.<p>So, is it time for the powers to move past this India vs Pakistan obsession? Definitely, yes. Every World Cup, be it ODI or T20Is, the two arch-rivals are pitted in the group stage itself, primarily because it is a cash cow. </p><p>No doubt about that because that was the primary reason why so much high-level lobbying happened to just stage this one after the Pakistan government initially refused to give permission. </p>.<p>But what is the point of talking about ‘rivalry’ when only one team is acing the battle all the time? Eventually, fans from both sides may lose interest.</p><p>Suryakumar openly admitted that during the Asia Cup, but his comments were construed as arrogant and disrespectful toward the opposition. True, but there’s also truth in what Suryakumar said. And truth hurts. </p>