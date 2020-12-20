Injured Babar Azam likely to miss first Test against NZ

Injured Babar Azam likely to miss first Test against New Zealand

Babar has been given a 12-day rehab and rest period to be fit again but the source said the Pakistan captain is unable to hold a bet properly

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Dec 20 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 13:29 ist
Injured Pakistani captain Babar Azam looks on during the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland. Credit: AFP

Recovering from a thumb injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam could miss the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui beginning December 26.

Babar, who has been Pakistan's top run-scorer across all three formats since last year, suffered a fracture in his thumb during a throw-down session in Queenstown on December 12 which ruled him out of the three-match T20 series.

"Babar is under rehab and has done some light training but whether he will be 100 per cent match fit in time for the first test is a long shot," a source aware of the developments in New Zealand said.

Pakistan led by vice-captain Shadab Khan looked rusty as a team and lost the first T20 in Auckland on Friday.

Pakistan has also lost opener Imam-ul-Haq due to a thumb fracture who has been advised a 12-day rest.

Babar has also been given a 12-day rehab and rest period to be fit again but the source said the Pakistan captain's injury was taking time to heal and he was still unable to hold a bat properly.

Read | Babar's ouster a major setback: Pak bowling coach Waqar

The source said Babar and Imam will have scans on their injuries on December 25 and if the fractures heal then Babar could take a risk for the first test but it will depend on how fit he is at that time.

The Pakistan squad had to undergo an extended 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch after around 10 players tested positive for the Covid-19 with four diagnosed as historical cases and six new infections.

If Babar is not fit in time for the first Test, wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan will lead the side as he was named Test vice-captain before the tour.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Babar Azam
New Zealand
New Zealand vs Pakistan

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

The paradoxical tale of two cities

The paradoxical tale of two cities

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 