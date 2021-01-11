Injured Jadeja ruled out of India's fourth test in Aus

Injured Jadeja ruled out of India's fourth test in Australia

Jadeja dislocated his left thumb when he was batting on the third day of the drawn test

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 23:49 ist
Ravindra Jadeja (C) holds up his injured hand as he sits on a team bench during day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the fourth test against Australia in Brisbane after injuring his thumb in the third test in Sydney, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb and dislocated it when he was batting on the third day of the drawn test, adding to India's long injury list.

"He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury."

Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari is also a doubt after he pulled his hamstring but continued to bat in the middle in order to save the test for the tourists.

India have already had batsman KL Rahul (sprained wrist), and fast bowlers Umesh Yadav (strained calf) and Mohammed Shami (fractured arm) ruled out of the tour.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the final test will be held at the Gabba from Jan. 15-19, after which India return home for a four-test series against England that begins on Feb. 5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia
India
Ravindra Jadeja

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 