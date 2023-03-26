Injured Rajat Patidar could miss first half of IPL, Hazlewood doubtful

Royal Challengers Bangalore's top-order batter Rajat Patidar could miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a heel injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old Patidar, who was one of the top performers for RCB last season, is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

There are also "serious doubts" over Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood's participation in the tournament as he continues to recover from Achilles tendonitis, adding to the Faf du Plessis-led team's woes ahead of the league starting in less than a week's time.

The 32-year-old Hazlewood was signed for Rs 7.75 crore in the mega-auction last year.

As far as Patidar is concerned, the report stated that the player has been "advised rest for the next three weeks before an MRI scan will determine his participation in the second half of the competition".

Patidar, who picked up the injury prior to joining the camp, will need an NCA clearance heading back to the RCB setup.

Patidar, who wasn't picked at last year's mega auction but came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, made a statement in the Eliminator by hitting the fastest hundred by an Indian in the tournament's history.

With 333 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 152.75, Patidar ended the season as the third-highest run-scorer for RCB, behind Du Plessis and Virat Kohli.