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Homesportscricket

Injured Virat Kohli replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal for Afghanistan ODI series

The three ODIs will be played at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai on June 13, 17 and 20 respectively.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:35 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketAfghanistanODIYashasvi Jaiswal

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