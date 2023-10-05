Injury concerns mount ahead of opening clash

Injury concerns are most likely to mar the opening game of the World Cup as both England skipper Jos Buttler and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham insinuated and revealed, respectively, that they are likely to go into the contest without some integral players.
Turns out Ben Stokes, the English talisman, has picked a hip niggle, which would explain why he sat out the warm-up game against Bangladesh a couple of days ago.
Of course, Buttler sounded fairly confident that Stokes should be available for selection, but given that the tournament is a long one and that Stokes’ wellness is imperative to England’s overall health in the tournament, there’s little reason to expect the former skipper to turn up on Wednesday.
Buttler also mentioned that there were others who were on the ‘injured’ list but didn’t dive into it much because he wasn’t sure of their status at the moment.
“We have quite a few who are nursing injuries so we will have to wait till tomorrow to see who gets a clean chit of health and who doesn’t,” he said. “Once the guys arrive for training we’ll know but until then, it’s all just a guessing game.”
“Yeah, I think we'll make the right call here on whether he's fit to play or he's not fit to play. If he is, then we can make that decision. But it's not a time to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament. Near the end, maybe do take more of a risk with people's injuries. But, yeah, it's going to be a long tournament. So, we'll see how the guys pull up here at training today and post-training, and then we can make our decisions.”
Much the same, Latham and the Kiwi management have applied the same logic, but they were clear in their message that Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will not be playing the opening game.
Williamson’s unavailability was an expected one, but Southee, who returned to the side after recovering from a thumb injury, was a curious decision because up until now the team has maintained that he’s ready to go.
That he didn’t bowl during warm-ups was an indication, but this confirmation does add to New Zealand’s headache.
“I think he's nearly two weeks post-surgery so fingers crossed he can keep recovering,” said Latham on Southee’s return. “It's a bit of a day-by-day process with him in terms of what that looks like too. But fingers crossed he'll be available sooner rather than later as well.”
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, also stressed the fact that the tournament is going to be especially draining on the players because of the weather this time of year and also the general travel fatigue.
“It is quite challenging when you have to play 11 games. So, it is important that we break (it) down, and focus on one game at a time,” he said during the captain’s meet here. “It can be quite draining so it is important that you try and stay fresh so that you are able to make those decisions on the field wisely.”
That most teams are riddled with injuries comes as no surprise given the volume of cricket over the course of the last few months, but should it dilute the quality, the system will need to be scrutinised to try and remedy a problem which could quickly turn this World Cup into a damp squib.